BBNaija 2018 Day 75: The Fallout Of Khloe And Cee-C — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 75: The Fallout Of Khloe And Cee-C

With at least one Eviction pending, and just days from the Finale, most of the #bbnaija Housemates have resolved their differences and bonded even more. Somehow Cee-C and Khloe don’t seem to have gotten the memo as evidenced by the icy silence that has grown between them since their sudden closness.

Just a few days ago, Khloe and Cee-C were all over each other, chatting for hours like teenagers about anything. What may have appeared like a genuine warm-up didn’t manage to make up for the fact that both had a long record of acrimonious fights in the #bbnaija House.

Yet and perhaps under Khloe’s strategic skills, they gave us some pretty good entertainment, for at long last, Cee-C seem to had found a ‘friend’, whom she seemed to actually like. It also helped that they were the two least open to Mr Lawrence gruelling morning workouts.

However, her joy didn’t last long. It is hard to explain how sudden Khloe and Cee-C have turned their back on each other. Surely when Rico was still in the #bbnaija House, he may have been the glue that brought them together for his soothing presence had always helped pacify even the hardest hearts.

Khloe made no secret of her grieving his departure, which may explain why she had suddenly withdrawn from her budding connection with Cee-C. Or it might well be that with so much at stake and being so close from the Prize, both hot-headed #bbnaija Housemates maye have decided to bottle up for the sake of making it until the end.

