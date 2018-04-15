BBNaija 2018 Day 76: Housemates Grapple With Adjusting To Reality — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 76: Housemates Grapple With Adjusting To Reality

Seeing as the 25 million Naira journey is about to come to an end, the #bbnaija Housemates will most definitely be fighting a lot of virtual battles thanks to the viewers’ perceptions of them and whether they’re ready or not, it will surely come.

Nina and Miracle definitely managed to place themselves on ‘sweetheart’ pedestals thanks to their goosebump giving moments, however, the love birds came into the #bbnaija show as units and that’s exactly how they’ll be handling themselves out there.

Seeing as Miracle successfully cracked the shell in which she was enclosed initially, he might just have a bit of control when dealing with haters but for Nina, it might just be a different ball game.

Lolu’s ‘wise man’ and ‘word-smith’ traits have certainly won him favour with intellects and empathizers alike. Having ever been on the defensive front when dealing with quarrels, he’s managed to keep his hands clean and because of that, might have very little backlashes to deal with from viewers and lovers of the #bbnaija show alike.

Despite having thrown hints of being a Yoruba demon and having a slippery tongue, Tobi has managed to redeem himself and was consequently placed on the ‘friendship goals’ pedestal. He too might handle backlashes on return to the outside world quite gracefully.

Khloe and Anto are unarguably covered in thick skin thanks to having been outside and for that reason, are more likely to brush off the insults and thrive on the good vibes.

Alex has never been ashamed of her colourful and being a uniquely messy personality, often perceived as noisy and disturbing. In fact, she suffered a few heavy backlashes but quickly bounced back and held her own.

Just like Cee-C, her ‘fireball’ demeanour isn’t at all what she adopted in the #bbnaija House but an innate trait she often uses as a defence mechanism. The two obviously care less about external opinions. While their battles promise to be great, they’ll most likely hover over them and survive.

While the #bbnaija Housemates are aware of the risk factors, with the exception of Anto and Khloe who’d experienced both the good and the bad first hand post-Eviction and pre-bring back; their different personalities will definitely come into play when handling themselves out there because they have to choose to either sink or swim.

