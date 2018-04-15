BBNaija 2018 Day 76: Housemates Wrap Up The Airtel Task With A Sumptuous Meal — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 76: Housemates Wrap Up The Airtel Task With A Sumptuous Meal

The #bbnaija Housemate’s Airtel task of showing humanity towards one another, came to an end on the afternoon of day 76 and it ended with a beautiful display of unity.

The thought of being in the #bbnaija House for the money was put aside for a few hours while the Housemates enjoyed their cooked meals.

In the magical words of Lolu, ‘There’s always something to like even the inconsequential things’ and this proved true while the #bbnaija Housemates exchanged laughter.

The week-long task, which was divided into three has seen the Housemates complimenting each other, doing things for one another and eventually having lunch as a collective, which is something that had become a rare sight in the House.

In the midst of the caucus in the House with each and every one of rhe Housemates making it clear on who they are with and against, it was refreshing to see them coming together over home cooked meals.

Biggie’s thought of bringing the House together served its purpose because for the time they enjoyed their meals, the Housemates forgot about competing and enjoyed each other’s company.

Even though others didn’t directly engage, the moment was short lived because as soon as the task ended it was each to the holes.

The conversations ended on the table and the #bbnaija Housemates decided to go to sleep. It’s true that best moments are short lived and hopefully, in their stay in the Big Brother House they will take this particular moment with them.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 76: Housemates Wrap Up The Airtel Task With A Sumptuous Meal appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

