BBNaija 2018 Day 77: Tobi And Lolu Wear Their Hearts On Their Sleeves — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 77: Tobi And Lolu Wear Their Hearts On Their Sleeves

While countries make use lighthouses to mark their oceanic atolls, Lolu and Tobi seems to have opted for bracelets to mark his emotional atolls in the #bbnaija house.

Lolu wore his wordsmith charm as cologne and gunned for Anto almost at first sight; with his intellect flavoured advances seeming to appeal to her on different levels.

All this courting and smooth talking took place in full view of the bracelets he’d worn since inception and according to his mini heart-to-heart with Alex, they were a gift from a young somebody who seemed to have been cupping his heart.

Their sentimental value was further confirmed by a very emotional diary session during which he reminded this ‘special’ person that he loved them regardless of what happens in the #bbnaija House.

Despite her very blatant and often tough-love resistance to Lolu’s advances, Anto was literally shoved not only by the fact that he had led her to believing that she was about the only apple of his eye, but by the fact that whatever he had going on outside was sealed with a couple of bracelets that he’d been wearing while courting her; which is probably the reason why she had him get rid of them.

Just like Lolu, Tobi seems to have placed heavy amounts of sentimental value on bracelets because if this was a crime, he’d be convicted for two counts. The first having taken place during his smitten phase with Cee-C in the #bbnaija house.

He’d clearly fallen hard for Cee-C and while there wasn’t much to give, his black beaded bracelet was all he could offer. She too was very receptive because despite the constant quarrelling and bashing, she wore the bracelet faithfully.

Not even by the trajectory of the wagon can we categorise this second count because Tobi seems to have found in Alex the amount of comfort a guy only ever finds in a romantic partner.

While their connection is ‘not-so-obviously’ friendship, Tobi poured his ‘appreciation’ into decorating Alex’s wrist with a golden bracelet he’d apparently been given by his father.

This gesture is obviously only extendable to those one holds within close emotional proximities, and judging by the velocity of this wind, Alex has earned herself a special place in Tobi’s heart. Only time will tell if that special place will lead to romantic attachment between the two.

