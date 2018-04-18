BBNaija 2018 Day 79: Alex’s Heartfelt Apology To Cee-C — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 79: Alex’s Heartfelt Apology To Cee-C

Day 79 in the #bbnaija house saw Alex read out a powerful letter of apology directed at Cee-C in an effort to calm the storm in the house.

This move from Alex follows weeks of palpable tension between the two strong personalities in the #bbnaija house that seems to be the result of Alex and Tobi’s close friendship. Things came to a head this Sunday when Cee-C told Ebuka that Alex throws herself at all the men in the #bbnaija House.

Alex’s letter was a powerful one and the transcript of it its content are as written below.

Cee-C,

Yes we have our differences. I know we can’t be the best of friends, but do you think God is happy with us and what’s going on? I’m not saying you are wrong or that I’m wrong, or that we are both right. It doesn’t have to be this way. We don’t have to end the friendship we had this way. I’m sorry if I hurt you. I accept all you told me.

It’s okay if you don’t want to talk to me anymore. It’s okay if you decide to go with however you see me. But for me, it won’t be a good thing to leave this House angry at you, or anyone else. We’ve been around for each other in times of need and that is something to value.

I hereby put whatever issues we’ve had, in the past. It’s a game. We all came here to win. And as the last five, we’re all winners. Even if you don’t believe me, most times when I think of you, I still have reasons to smile, before my anger. I’m not apologetic for who I am.

The Bible says there is no need praying when you are keeping malice. I’m writing this with tears in my eyes because it’s from my heart. We don’t try to understand each other and it’s fine. Regardless, deep down, I still have love for you.

I don’t even know if I’m making sense, but I’m deeply sorry for every single bad thing I’ve said to you in this House. It breaks my heart to see you alon,e even though I try to act all strong and straight with you. I still have a heart.

I’m not writing this so we’ll talk again. I’m just saying it doesn’t have to end this way. Tobi, or any guy is not enough to build a wall between us. My immaturity is my fault and I accept it.

In the name of God, I’m tired of these shenanigans. I didn’t mean for it to get this bad. Let’s forgive and forget whatever it is. We all came to win. Whoever wins at this point, it is fine by me. I don’t want to leave this House mad at you or the other way round.

Cee-C, I give up on this fight. Forgive and forget. I am sorry. I’m not apologizing because I am weak. I’m apologizing because I love you and I’m not the type to keep so much dislike in my heart – and I just hope you accept me for who I am.

Will this move by Alex calm the raging storm between the two and make the #bbnaija house calm in the few days the housemates have left?

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 79: Alex’s Heartfelt Apology To Cee-C appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

