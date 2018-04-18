BBNaija 2018 Day 79: Nina Concerned About People’s Perception Of Her Relationship With Miracle — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 79: Nina Concerned About People’s Perception Of Her Relationship With Miracle

In a heart to heart conversation, Nina poured her pain to Cee-C about how she’d like to prove that she’s not using Miracle to emerge winner of this season of #bbnaija.

With only five days until the Finale, Nina has convinced herself that she’ll prove the culprit wrong, though she didn’t mention that she’s being genuine with Miracle.

Not so long ago, the in-House couple hit a rough patch when Nina referred to Miracle as her best friend, which he didn’t take too well.

After attempts of trying to explain what she meant and how she sees him as her everything, she realised words weren’t enough to convince him and while on the verge of giving up, they were all over each other again.

In her attempt to prove that she’s being herself, Nina found a shoulder to cry in Cee-C and she consoled her by telling her not to take anything that happens in the #bbnaija House to heart.

In not so many words she told Nina that she’s also been a victim of other people’s conversations, and until she leaves the #bbnaija House, she’ll never truly know the next person’s intension.

She further added that gossip will never go away in the House because people get bored, so Nina should just shake it off and prove it when she’s outside of the Big Brother House.

However, Nina insists that she needs to prove herself to everyone and she will do all she can to make them know that her feelings for miracle and real and in no way related to her uplifting her game in the #bbnaija house.

