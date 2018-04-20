BBNaija 2018 Day 81: Miracle And Alex Win The Jingles Task — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 81: Miracle And Alex Win The Jingles Task

As per brief, the #bbnaija Housemates were divided into pairs and were to put together detailed presentations that best narrated “The Teeth Drama” and the benefits of Close-Up toothpaste.

As such, each #bbnaija Housemate was to participate in two of the pieces and 4 jingles.

The Beta pair of Alex and Cee-C was the first to take the stage and theirs was a classic ‘bae’ issue. With Alex at the receiving end and Cee-C handling the informative part of the presentation, all was well that could have ended better.

Following them was the Alpha pair of Miracle and Nina. Again, the romantic side of the coin was explored, with Nina playing both bro and bae while Miracle was the odour-armed offender; just like their peers, their piece was well delivered.

Third on the stage was the Epsilon pair of Tobi and Cee-C who despite their altercations, were able to deliver good scenes and on par jingles, just like the two performance before theirs, romance was explored.

They were followed by Miracle and Alex of the Delta pair who gave a performance and a half that saw them shooting high up the ranks.

The last group to perform was Tobi and Nina of the Omega pair. They too brought loads of energy and delivered a thoroughly thought through piece.

At the end of the presentations by the #bbnaija housemates, the Delta pair of Miracle and Alex emerged victorious.

