BBNaija 2018 Day 81: Tobi Gives Alex A Hair Upgrade — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 81: Tobi Gives Alex A Hair Upgrade

On the morning of Day 81 in the #bbnaija hoise, Tobi tenderly offered to trim Alex’s long braids and refresh her hairstyle. As she came to sit on the floor, he sat behind her caringly held a pair of scissors in his hands as the improvised hairdresser he had become to allow her to change style and feel glammed up.

The sight of Tobi clumsily and slowly cutting Alex’s hair was only equalled by the pure confidence and comfort she showed in him. Earlier this week, Tobi and Miracle had told Alex of their genuine appreciation of her natural, uncompromised beauty as they seemed to never make a big case of the range of flashy colours she sported in her hair.

It is a rare woman who would let inexperienced hands near her crown of glory, as the fear of bad hair days is usually enough to threaten any woman’s poise.

Despite Tobi’s lack of credentials in this domain, Alex didn’t blink for a second as she let him gently trim her waist-long green mane. It made for a rather jolly instant to have the twice Head of the #bbnaija House Alex and thrice Head of House Tobi share this unplanned intimate moment.

As soon as the matter had been handled, Alex sprung back on her feet and rushed to the mirror to admire her new reflection, while Tobi stretched out his arms, looking all proud of his achievement.

For all the wahala that the #bbnaija House has given us the viewers, Alex and Tobi have stuck to each other and have gone through thick and thin together.

Like the two peas in a pod that they are, they’ve tolerated each other’s craziness and come rain or shine dealt together with their mixed emotions.

No matter what happens after the game, Alex and Tobi’s friendship will go down in the history of the #bbnaija house as one that has proven that the language of friendship was not words but meanings.

