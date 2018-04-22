BBNaija 2018: Don Jazzy reacts as Miracle emerges winner — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Don Jazzy reacts as Miracle emerges winner

Popular music producer and Mavins boss, Don Jazzy has reacted to Miracle emerging winner of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show. In a series of tweets posted after the announcement was made, he wrote: “It’s a Miracle. #bbnaija 2018 WINNER “Channel Closed – CC. “On that note I hail CC’s fans sha #bbnaija. “Oya […]

