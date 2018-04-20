BBNaija 2018: Don't kill yourselves, housemates will win their money, walk away- Toyin Abraham tells viewers - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Don’t kill yourselves, housemates will win their money, walk away- Toyin Abraham tells viewers – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
BBNaija 2018: Don't kill yourselves, housemates will win their money, walk away- Toyin Abraham tells viewers
Daily Post Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has told followers of the Big Brother Naija reality show to take it easy the way they fight each other because of the housemates. She reminded them that this is just a game. The actress expressed shock at the alarming …
Toyin Abraham cautions fans of BBNAIJA , set to launch her own
Toyin Aimakhu is getting her reality show True and Bare
Cord lace blouses to rock in 2018
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!