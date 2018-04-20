 BBNaija 2018: Don't kill yourselves, housemates will win their money, walk away- Toyin Abraham tells viewers - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: Don’t kill yourselves, housemates will win their money, walk away- Toyin Abraham tells viewers – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

BBNaija 2018: Don't kill yourselves, housemates will win their money, walk away- Toyin Abraham tells viewers
Daily Post Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has told followers of the Big Brother Naija reality show to take it easy the way they fight each other because of the housemates. She reminded them that this is just a game. The actress expressed shock at the alarming
Toyin Abraham cautions fans of BBNAIJA , set to launch her ownInformation Nigeria
Toyin Aimakhu is getting her reality show True and BarePulse Nigeria
Cord lace blouses to rock in 2018NAIJA.NG
TheNewsGuru –Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.