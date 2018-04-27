BBNaija 2018: Ebuka opens up on ‘dating’ Cee-c, reveals where they first met — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Ebuka opens up on ‘dating’ Cee-c, reveals where they first met
Big Brother Naija 2018 reality television show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu has opened up on the reported relationship with ex-housemate, Cee-c. While the show was going on, reports emerged that Cee-c was dating Ebuka before entering the show. Cee-c had also, in one of her chats with fellow housemates, stated that she met the show […]
BBNaija 2018: Ebuka opens up on ‘dating’ Cee-c, reveals where they first met
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!