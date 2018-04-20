 BBNaija 2018: Gifty slams Uti Nwachukwu, says ‘Cee-c is a raw meat’ — Nigeria Today
BBNaija 2018: Gifty slams Uti Nwachukwu, says ‘Cee-c is a raw meat’

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty has slammed ex-BBA housemate, Uti Nwachukwu for defending Cee-c over her insults on fellow housemate, Tobi. Gifty described the female housemate, Cee-c, as a raw meat. Cee-c insulted Tobi and his generation for over one hour on Wednesday. The incident that also irritated Biggie, leading to issuing Cee-c a […]

