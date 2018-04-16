BBNaija 2018: How Cee-c feels about my relationship with Tobi – Alex — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: How Cee-c feels about my relationship with Tobi – Alex
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Alex, has revealed how fellow housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, a.k.a Cee-c, feels about her relationship with Tobi. Tobi was initially Cee-c’s strategic partner, which later turned into a romance. But their relationship shattered along the line. Both housemates hardly talk to each other at the moment. Alex and Tobi have been […]
