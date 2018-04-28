 BBNaija 2018: How Cee-c insulted me – Ebuka - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
BBNaija 2018: How Cee-c insulted me – Ebuka – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment


Big Brother Naija 2018 host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has revealed that controversial housemate, Cee-c insulted him while in the reality show. Ebuka told BeatFM, that Cee-c claimed he was her role model and wanted to follow his footsteps but changed her mind
