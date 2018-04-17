 BBNaija 2018: How other housemates were drinking, thinking I've been evicted – Cee-c - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: How other housemates were drinking, thinking I’ve been evicted – Cee-c – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

BBNaija 2018: How other housemates were drinking, thinking I've been evicted – Cee-c
Daily Post Nigeria
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c, has revealed how other housemates felt when they saw her return to house yesterday. DAILY POST had reported that housemates could not hide their disappointment, when Cee-C returned to the house following the
BBNaija2018: Hundreds Of Fans Mob Lolu As He Arrives NigeriaNigerian Entertainment Today
10 interesting things you probably missed but want to know BBNaija's evicted housemate AntoNAIJA.NG
Photos Of BB Naija Housemates Lolu And Anto On Their First Media TourWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Concise News –AllAfrica.com –SundiataPost (press release) (blog) –TODAY.NG
all 26 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.