BBNaija 2018: How other housemates were drinking, thinking I've been evicted – Cee-c - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: How other housemates were drinking, thinking I’ve been evicted – Cee-c – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
BBNaija 2018: How other housemates were drinking, thinking I've been evicted – Cee-c
Daily Post Nigeria
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c, has revealed how other housemates felt when they saw her return to house yesterday. DAILY POST had reported that housemates could not hide their disappointment, when Cee-C returned to the house following the …
BBNaija2018: Hundreds Of Fans Mob Lolu As He Arrives Nigeria
10 interesting things you probably missed but want to know BBNaija's evicted housemate Anto
Photos Of BB Naija Housemates Lolu And Anto On Their First Media Tour
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!