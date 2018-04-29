BBNaija 2018: I don’t like Tobi, I can kill him – Nina — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: I don’t like Tobi, I can kill him – Nina
Big brother Naija 2018 finalist, Nina has said she dislike second runner up, Tobi Bakare for being a ‘gossip. Nina said she doesn’t like Tobi and if asked to kill one person amongTobi, Miracle and Rico, she will kill Tobi. Speaking to CoolFm, the 22 year old While playing the Smash, Marry,or Kill game, said, […]
BBNaija 2018: I don’t like Tobi, I can kill him – Nina
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!