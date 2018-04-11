BBNaija 2018: I will never appeal for votes -Tobi — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: I will never appeal for votes -Tobi
BIG Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi has said he does not need pity votes to win. Tobi admitted this while discussing in a group conversation with Alex, Lolu, Khloe, Miracle and himself. Tobi promised never to thrive on pity votes to win the game. Khloe had earlier on during the discussion praised Dee-one, describing him […]
