BBNaija 2018: Juliet Ibrahim reveals why Miracle should be evicted — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Juliet Ibrahim reveals why Miracle should be evicted

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, who is a fan of Big Brother Naija has called for the eviction of Miracle from the show. The actress in a series of tweets said Miracle is ”boring, fake and does not bring ‘Double Wahala” to the house, the reason he should be voted out. She noted that Cee-C was […]

BBNaija 2018: Juliet Ibrahim reveals why Miracle should be evicted

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

