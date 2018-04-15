BBNaija 2018: Khloe confirm Cee-c’s virginity — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Khloe confirm Cee-c’s virginity

In a trending video online, Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has explained to fellow housemates that she believes Cee-c is a virgin.

Khloe further explained that ‘Cee-c has not felt the kind of emotions we feel’. In the same conversation, Khloe also revealed that she has a younger sister who is still a virgin at 23.

Watch the video conversation between the housemates;

