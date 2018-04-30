BBNaija 2018: Miracle And Tobi Seal New Endorsement Deal (photos) — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Miracle And Tobi Seal New Endorsement Deal (photos)

Big brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle and 2nd runner up, Tobi continue to win big time as they just sealed yet another endorsement deal.

The best buddies have just being named Lekucci Global’s Ambassadors. The endorsement comes with a year Supply of Clothes, Shoes and other Fashion Accessories.

They were also presented with N1million cheque today from the company. Announcing the news on Instagram, Lekucci wrote;

“We are glad to announce to the General Public that @miracleikechukwu

Is #LekucciGlobal newest Ambassador.

The Ambassadorial role comes with a year Supply of Clothes, Shoes and other Fashion Accessories.

Congratulations #teammiracle #flyboy

#GreaterTogether

See more photos below;



