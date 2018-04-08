BBNaija 2018: Miracle, Lolu reveal housemates for show finale — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Miracle, Lolu reveal housemates for show finale
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle has revealed that Tobi and Nina deserve to get to the final of the show. Miracle disclosed this while speaking to Big Brother during his diary session. Reacting to a question from Biggie on who should see the end of the show, Miracle said, “Tobi deserves to make it […]
BBNaija 2018: Miracle, Lolu reveal housemates for show finale
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!