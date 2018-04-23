BBNaija 2018 - Miracle Wins Big Brother Naija 2018!!! - Photos/Video — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018 – Miracle Wins Big Brother Naija 2018!!! – Photos/Video
If you don’t already know, Miracle is a pilot by profession and has been a very easy going guy in the house and earlier on when the show started he went viral for having an affair with Nina. A very big congratulations to MIRACLE as the BBNaija Double Wahala Winner 2018.
The show really went down pretty awesome though my problem with BBNaija management is the resolve to be hosting the show in South Africa. Nevertheless, you can’t blame them cuz Nigeria is indeed a #shithole. You can quote me on that. No Security, No Water, No Electricity, Nothing to ride home about.
Anyway, Tobi was evicted first and he is the 2nd runner up while cee-c is the first runner up and needless to say, first and second runner ups have their own wonderful prizes but like it has always been, the winner takes it all and tonight, is all about Miracle who is now the winner of Big Brother Nigeria 2018 season 3 show.
Host of celebrities were glued on the tv to watch the outcome of this wonderful show and as expected, most of them reacted and shared their thoughts via Instagram page. Below is what E-money, Funke Akindele and Don Jazzy Said about the outcome of the Big Brother Nigeria show….
