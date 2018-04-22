 BBNaija 2018 : Mixed reactions trail Tobi’s eviction — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018 : Mixed reactions trail Tobi’s eviction

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mixed reaction have trailed the eviction of Big Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Tobi Tobi was evicted in a tension-filled finale that had fans of the show canvassing vigorously for their preferred housemates. some viewers are of the opinion that Tobi could not have been evicted before Cee-c While some of them faulted the organizers […]

BBNaija 2018 : Mixed reactions trail Tobi’s eviction

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.