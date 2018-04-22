 BBNaija 2018: National Broadcast Commission speaks on hosting of show in South Africa - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: National Broadcast Commission speaks on hosting of show in South Africa – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Concise News

BBNaija 2018: National Broadcast Commission speaks on hosting of show in South Africa
Daily Post Nigeria
The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, has reacted to hosting of the Big Brother Naija reality show in South Africa. NBC said the reality television show should be hosted here in Nigeria. Recall that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai
#BBNaija: Photos from the live show in Lagos + The List of the 45m Prize win for the winnerInformation Nigeria
NBC Discontent With The Hosting of BB-Naija Outside The CountryNaija News

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.