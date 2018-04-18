BBNaija 2018: Nigerians mock controversial housemate, Cee-c — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Nigerians mock controversial housemate, Cee-c

Nigerians on social media have mocked Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c for being stripped off the ”Head of House’ title barely 72 hours after she was crowned. The controversial housemate on Wednesday verbally attacked fellow housemate, Tobi, and challenged him to a fight. This cost Cee-c her position as Biggie ordered for new election. […]

