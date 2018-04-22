 BBNaija 2018: Nigerians react to Cee-c as ‘last girl standing’ — Nigeria Today
BBNaija 2018: Nigerians react to Cee-c as ‘last girl standing’

Nigerians have reacted to Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c emerging as the last girl standing. Cee-c beat Nina, Alex to become the last girl standing despite being at the receiving end of backlash and insults from viewer. The controversial housemate has been involved in fights, arguments will the fellow housemates and was issued strikes […]

