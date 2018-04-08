BBNaija 2018: Nina reveals housemate not qualified for finale — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Nina reveals housemate not qualified for finale

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina has revealed who she thinks is not qualified to be in the show finale. Nina named Lolu as the least housemate to be in the finale. She disclosed this during her diary session with Big brother. “Big Brother I think Lolu dose not deserve to stay till the end […]

BBNaija 2018: Nina reveals housemate not qualified for finale

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

