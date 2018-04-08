 BBNaija 2018: Nina speaks on relationship with Miracle, says he’s ‘everything’ — Nigeria Today
BBNaija 2018: Nina speaks on relationship with Miracle, says he’s ‘everything’

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, on Sunday spoke on her relationship with Miracle. Speaking with the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live eviction show, Nina described Miracle as her “everything” and best friend. Reacting to question from Ebuka on her relationship with Miracle, Nina said, “We are like best friends and […]

