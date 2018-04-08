BBNaija 2018: Nina speaks on relationship with Miracle, says he’s ‘everything’ — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Nina speaks on relationship with Miracle, says he’s ‘everything’

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, on Sunday spoke on her relationship with Miracle. Speaking with the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live eviction show, Nina described Miracle as her “everything” and best friend. Reacting to question from Ebuka on her relationship with Miracle, Nina said, “We are like best friends and […]

BBNaija 2018: Nina speaks on relationship with Miracle, says he’s ‘everything’

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

