BBNaija 2018: Payporte finally speaks on alleged poor treatment of workers — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Payporte finally speaks on alleged poor treatment of workers

The official sponsors of Big Brother Naija show, Payporte, has reacted to report that staff of its company were being owed salaries and treated poorly. According to some aggrieved staff on social media, Payporte treats them poorly, owes them months of salaries yet spends millions on sponsoring competitions such as Big Brother Naija, and signing […]

BBNaija 2018: Payporte finally speaks on alleged poor treatment of workers

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

