BBNaija 2018: Rico speaks after eviction, reveals likeness for Ahneeka — Nigeria Today

Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Rico Swavey, has expressed his likeness for evicted former housemate, Ahneeka. Speaking shortly after his eviction, on Sunday, Rico said Ahneeka really had an impact on him during their stay in the house. He said, “I’m not disappointed because it’s a great opportunity, I will be going about with […]

