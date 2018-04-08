BBNaija 2018 : Rico Swavey evicted from reality show — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018 : Rico Swavey evicted from reality show
Big Brother 2018 Housemate, Rico Swavey has been evicted from the ongoing show. DAILY POST Recalls that Cee-c, Nina, Lolu, Rico, Miracle, Alex were nominated for eviction. Rico Swavey’s eviction is coming after Bambam and Teddy A were voted out of the house immediately after Saturday night party. Rico Swavey was evicted after having least […]
