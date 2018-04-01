BBNaija 2018: Samklef reveals what may happen to Cee-c for insulting sponsor, Payporte — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Samklef reveals what may happen to Cee-c for insulting sponsor, Payporte

Nigerian music producer, Samklef has reacted to Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c’s seeming disrespect of one of the sponsors of Big Brother Naija reality television show. The housemate had called out Payporte for sending her Ibibio attire instead of that of Igbo. She’s on brinks of being disqualified for her action and wrong use […]

BBNaija 2018: Samklef reveals what may happen to Cee-c for insulting sponsor, Payporte

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

