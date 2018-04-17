 BBNaija 2018: Speed Darlington hits Big Brother for using his song ‘BangDadaDang’ [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: Speed Darlington hits Big Brother for using his song ‘BangDadaDang’ [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular singer, Speed Darlington has blasted Big Brother Naija for playing his song without paying him. Speed Darlington took to the streets of New York to demand payment for his song ‘ Bangdadadang’ played by Dj Lambo during last Saturday night party. In a short video clip he shared via Instagram, he said he makes […]

BBNaija 2018: Speed Darlington hits Big Brother for using his song ‘BangDadaDang’ [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.