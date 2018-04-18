BBNaija 2018: Stephanie Coker reacts to Cee-c’s fight with Tobi — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Stephanie Coker reacts to Cee-c’s fight with Tobi
Popular Media personality, Stephanie Coker has expressed disgust over the fight between Big Brother Naija housemates, Cee-c and Tobi. She wondered how Cee-c could verbally abuse Tobi, her former close pal in the house. On her Instagram page, she shared a photo of Cee-C and Tobi’s facial expressions during their fight and wrote: “This is […]
