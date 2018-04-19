BBNaija 2018: T-boss reacts to Cee-c’s insults on Tobi — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: T-boss reacts to Cee-c’s insults on Tobi

Former Big Brother Naija finalist, T-Boss has reacted to Cee-c’s hurling of insults on fellow housemate, Tobi, yesterday. Cee-c verbally attacked Tobi for about an hour which led to Biggie issuing her warning strike. Cee-c had accused Tobi of gossiping and talking behind her back with other housemates. She warned him to steer clear of […]

BBNaija 2018: T-boss reacts to Cee-c’s insults on Tobi

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

