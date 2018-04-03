BBNaija 2018: Teddy A, Bambam opens up on having sex in toilet — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Teddy A, Bambam opens up on having sex in toilet

Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Teddy A and Bambam have reacted to their sex episode while in the reality show. DAILY POST recalls that Teddy A and Bambam who were shown the way out of the reality show on Saturday and Sunday, respectively were few weeks ago caught having sex in the toilet. BBNaija […]

BBNaija 2018: Teddy A, Bambam opens up on having sex in toilet

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

