BBNaija 2018: Teddy A speaks on likely winner, gives reasons — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Teddy A speaks on likely winner, gives reasons

Evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Teddy A, has given his opinion on the likely winner of the N45 million grand prize. DAILY POST recalls that Teddy A was shown the way out of the reality show on Sunday after scoring the lowest votes. Teddy A, in an interview with Wazobia TV, predicted that Miracle, […]

BBNaija 2018: Teddy A speaks on likely winner, gives reasons

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

