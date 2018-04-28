BBNaija 2018: That One That Was Asking Questions Anyhow – Ebuka Reveals How Cee-c Insulted Him — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: That One That Was Asking Questions Anyhow – Ebuka Reveals How Cee-c Insulted Him

Big Brother Naija 2018 host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has revealed that controversial housemate, Cee-c insulted him while in the reality show. Ebuka told BeatFM, that Cee-c claimed he was her role model and wanted to follow his footsteps but changed her mind after he questioned her on the live show. The host disclosed that Cee-c, who […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

