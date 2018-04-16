BBNaija 2018: Things you may not have known about ‘double wahala’ finalists, Cee-c, Miracle — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Things you may not have known about ‘double wahala’ finalists, Cee-c, Miracle
Cee-c and Miracle are undoubtedly part of the finalists of Big Brother Naija 2018 ‘Double Wahala’ edition, after they survived Sunday live eviction. While Cee-c, is seen as the drama queen of the house, Miracle portrays himself as a gentle character whose thoughts and actions are focused on the grand prize. Cee-c has been tagged […]
BBNaija 2018: Things you may not have known about ‘double wahala’ finalists, Cee-c, Miracle
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!