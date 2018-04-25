BBNaija 2018: Timi Dakolo offers advice to ex-housemates - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Timi Dakolo offers advice to ex-housemates – Daily Post Nigeria
|
|
BBNaija 2018: Timi Dakolo offers advice to ex-housemates
Nigerian 'RnB' singer, Timi Dakolo has warned former housemates of Big Brother Naija 2018 to be mindful of their actions after the show. Dakolo, writing on his Instagram page, advised housemates not to be swayed by the current attention from the media …
