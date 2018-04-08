BBNaija 2018: What Rico Swavey Said After His Eviction From The House — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: What Rico Swavey Said After His Eviction From The House

Rico Swavey was on Sunday, April 8, evicted from Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show as fans saved Nina and Omololu.

Around 7pm, Big Brother announced, “Good evening Ladies and Gentlemen, this week’s #BBNaija Live Eviction show is now on… we hope you’re all Watching…”

Big Brother then went ahead to engage the housemates in discussions, with each of them sharing their experiences from the past week.

This is how you Voted for the Nominated HMs this week: Miracle – 25.76%

Cee-C – 19.80%

Lolu – 16.29%

Nina – 15.81%

Alex – 14.63%

Rico Swavey – 7.71%#BBNaija https://t.co/UT8Cyv3EDI pic.twitter.com/Q5eBbiRqYG — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 8, 2018

At the end of the light chats that seemed to help housemates to relax, Biggie announced the housemates saved from eviction this week: Lolu and Nina.

“Congratulations to Lolu, he’s safe after being saved by you the voting Audience… “Congratulations to Nina, she’s safe after being saved by you the voting Audience…” BBNaija tweeted.

Those up for eviction were finally announced: Cee-C, Alex, Rico, and Miracle.

Rico Swavey was evicted.

Rico Swavey has been Evicted from the House. Big Brother wishes him farewell in his future endeavours. Check out more on #BBNaija here: https://t.co/fivjOr8qR9 pic.twitter.com/yw9sqdpnyc — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 8, 2018

Speaking shortly after his eviction, the young man during his chart with Ebuka revealed that he was not too surprised that he was evicted.

He further expressed his likeness for evicted former housemate, Ahneeka, adding that she really had an impact on him during their stay in the house.

He said, “I’m not disappointed because it’s a great opportunity, I will be going about with opportunity.” On his attitude, he said, “I did not play safe but I was being myself. I was not hiding myself, I enjoyed the moment and had fun.” On Ahneeka he said, “I grew some feelings for her, helped me grew stronger. I really like Ahneeka.”

On his next line of action following his eviction from the reality television show, Rico said he would pursue a career in music and enhance his acting skill.

“I will pay attention to music, make a lot of money and tell people my story through music. “I have also come to love acting, I will be putting more energy to achieve more. “I also will like to start a restaurant, though will not be doing the cooking myself but will breeze in occasionally to do one or two things for people,” he said.

