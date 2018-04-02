BBNaija 2018: What Teddy A Said After His Eviction From The House — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: What Teddy A Said After His Eviction From The House

Self-acclaimed Alpha male, Teddy-A, was evicted from Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show on Sunday, barely 24 hours after Bambam, his love interest, was sent packing from the show – in what many see as a “romantic coincidence.”

While Cee-C, Teddy A and Nina were put up for eviction it was the self-acclaimed Alpha male that got evicted!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, yesterday evening, announced that Teddy A polled the lowest number of votes among the housemates nominated for eviction.

Can you say #DoubleWahala? Shock as Teddy A is evicted from the #BBNaija House. pic.twitter.com/qSYZ8cjHUy — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 1, 2018

After his eviction, Teddy A said he’s not worried about what the future holds for him but expressed surprise that he got evicted after “my girl left”.

On his relationship with Bambam, he said: “All my life, I’ve always had issues with women but I will know how to cope with it. When I get out there, I will sort it out. I feel we can help each other but we will see how it goes. “Bambam has a lot to offer, I feel I can help her. I am a thug and Bambam was my soft spot. Going into the house, my strategy was to flirt with all the girls in the house.”

Teddy-A, who was so unfazed about his eviction, said his lady (Bambam) paved the path for him to follow. He was so happy to have achieved brand visibility for himself.

“My first priority was to sell myself, my priority, and my looks and I have achieved that. I am not worried. If I had to do it again, I will still be the same guy,” the self-acclaimed Alpha male enthused.

