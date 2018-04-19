BBNaija 2018: Why Cee-c is better than Nina – Actor, Maduagwu - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Why Cee-c is better than Nina – Actor, Maduagwu – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
BBNaija 2018: Why Cee-c is better than Nina – Actor, Maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu, controversial Nollywood actor, has said Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c is better than Nina. The actor in an Instagram post said Cee-c was better because she has not had sex with any housemate in the house, unlike Nina. According …
