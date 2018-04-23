 BBNaija 2018: Why I brought trouble to the house – Cee-c — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: Why I brought trouble to the house – Cee-c

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c has revealed why she brought trouble to the reality show. The lawyer, who was at loggerheads with different housemates in the reality show, said she brought ‘Double Wahala’ to the show because she saw the theme as ‘trouble’. Speaking on Africa Magic Tv She said, ”Wahala, I think, […]

BBNaija 2018: Why I brought trouble to the house – Cee-c

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.