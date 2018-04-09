BBNaija 2018: Why I should not be evicted – Khloe — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Why I should not be evicted – Khloe
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Khloe has revealed why she should not be evicted this week from the show. Khloe speaking with Big Brother during her diary session on Monday evening said she deserved to stay in the house because she is real and loveable. “I want my fans watching to save me because I’m […]
