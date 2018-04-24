BBNaija 2018: Why I sided with Cee-c over Tobi – Vandora — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Why I sided with Cee-c over Tobi – Vandora

Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Vandora has explained why she celebrated Tobi’s eviction during the grand finale of the reality TV show. Some fans on social media had on Monday attacked the former housemate for celebrating Tobi’s eviction and supporting Cee-c. However, Vandora, in a post on Instagram, said she disliked Tobi for saying things […]

BBNaija 2018: Why I sided with Cee-c over Tobi – Vandora

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

