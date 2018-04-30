BBNaija 2018: Why I will pay tithe – Show winner, Miracle — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Why I will pay tithe – Show winner, Miracle
Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle has revealed he will pay his tithe from his prize money. Miracle who was presented his cash worth of 25 million Naira and a car on Monday, said as a Christian, he has to bless God. The pilot said, ”To me, it’s always God first. He has blessed me […]
