BBNaija 2018 : Why Northerners don’t participate in reality show – Arewa youth leader, Shettima — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018 : Why Northerners don’t participate in reality show – Arewa youth leader, Shettima
President of the Arewa Consultative Youth Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, has revealed why no northerner participates in Big Brother Naija reality show. Shettima said the contents of the TV programme were immoral and no core northerner will participate in the reality show because of their values and culture. Speaking with DAILY POST, Shettima said, “No […]
