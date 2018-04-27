BBNaija 2018: Why Tobi deserved all Cee-c did to him – Dee-One — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Why Tobi deserved all Cee-c did to him – Dee-One

Former housemate of Big Brother Naija, Dee-One has slammed fellow housemate in the just concluded “Double Wahala” edition, Tobi, stating that Tobi deserved all the insults he got from Cee-c.

Cee-c and Tobi had a rocky relationship which started after they were paired as strategic partners which later developed into romance.

The two however became estranged while in the show. Just few days to the end of the reality television, Cee-c insulted Tobi for over an hour.

Speaking on TVC yesterday, Dee-One, who was among the first set of housemates to be evicted from the show, said Tobi deserved what he got because he first tormented Cee-c.

He said Tobi “deserves it because he was even the one tormenting Cee-c. Yeah, he did. Tobi knew what he was doing. He started the whole story and the journey as if he was in love and needed something serious with her. He knew what he was doing.”

Dee-One added, “He [Tobi] was even the one that went Big Brother and told him that my jokes are insensitive. But he’ll come out pretending as everything was normal.”

Source – Gistreel

