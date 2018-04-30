BBNaija 2018 Winner, Miracle, Finally Receives N45 Million Worth Of Prizes — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Winner, Miracle, Finally Receives N45 Million Worth Of Prizes

The winner of the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality television show, Miracle Igbokwe, has finally been presented with a cheque of 25 Million from the organizers of the programme and N45 million worth of prizes.

The presentation was held at the MultiChoice office in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, April 30, and was followed by a press conference which had the housemates of the Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” season in attendance.

All the housemates also received free DSTV premium and one year free subscription.

Miracle emerged winner of the just concluded reality show tagged, “Double Wahala” after beating 19 other participants to the grand prize.

He won N1 million cash prize from Payporte Arena Games and N200,000 from the Final Wager.

It was with a heart filled with joy and gladness that I received the cash prize and Brand New SUV. I thank you my fans for without you, all this wouldn’t have been possible. God bless you all so much. Thanks for the love and support all the way.#Bbnaija pic.twitter.com/OwAIjkckpG — Miracle Ikechukwu (@FlyBoyMiracle) April 30, 2018

He also won the Pepsi Refresh Your Mix, which fetched him N1 million and a trip to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest, and a year’s supply of Pepsi and Aquafina.

The much-loved reality star also won N500,000 from the Close-Up task.

Miracle won so much. ₦1m Payporte Games.

₦200k from final wager.

Another ₦2m.

Pepsi trip to One Music Africa Fest Dubai

Year long supply of Pepsi

Year long supply of Aquafina

₦25m cash

₦12m SUV

₦4.7m trip for 2

₦3m entertainment set#Bbnaija #Bbnaija3 — 360Nobs.com (@360Nobs) April 22, 2018

An estimate of Miracle’s winnings in cash prize, asset, and in paid vacations adds up to N67.7 million.

